SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.78.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.