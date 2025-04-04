Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 97,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,934. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.