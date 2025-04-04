Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Eugenie Levin Sells 4,075 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $38,468.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 797,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,389.92. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 11,662 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $130,031.30.

On Monday, February 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 15,093 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $258,241.23.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eugenie Levin sold 28,800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $469,152.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $664,848.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Eugenie Levin sold 6,943 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $81,510.82.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 598,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,730. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Semrush by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

