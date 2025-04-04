SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $25.51.

Get SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.