SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $25.51.
SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
