Seaport Res Ptn Expects Increased Earnings for State Street

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $82.64 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

