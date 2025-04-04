SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.65 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.65 ($0.61), with a volume of 685395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.35 ($0.62).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.48.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy.
The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.
