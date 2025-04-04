Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Science Applications International worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,815 shares of company stock worth $314,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.