Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,461 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

