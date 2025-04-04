Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,242 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,868,000 after buying an additional 1,642,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

