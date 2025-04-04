Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 244374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

