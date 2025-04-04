Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.3% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.