Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.74% of Helios Technologies worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,568,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 266,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,841,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

