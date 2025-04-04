Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.64% of Evolus worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Evolus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,685 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 948,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.97. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $167,415.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,057.17. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

