Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 460,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.56% of IAMGOLD worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAG opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

