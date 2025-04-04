Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,487 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of DaVita worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 313.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

