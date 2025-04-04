Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.54 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525,293 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Dropbox worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Down 2.3 %

Dropbox stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $66,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,206.87. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,928 over the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.