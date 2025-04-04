Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,525 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.89% of QCR worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $3,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of QCRH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

