Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 188314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Scholastic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $512.56 million, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

