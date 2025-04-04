SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 5.3 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.