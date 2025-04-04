Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Clorox by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.