Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.77 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 2.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

