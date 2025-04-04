Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $9.56 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,752 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 4.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 157,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 75,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

