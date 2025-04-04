Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.47. 117,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 728,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $102,225. The trade was a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

