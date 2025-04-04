Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

SVV stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 3,138,844 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,894 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth about $11,324,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,328.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 503,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

