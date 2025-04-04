Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Saputo (TSE:SAPGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$25.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.03. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$32.15.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.