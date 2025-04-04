Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
