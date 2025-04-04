Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,309 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $62,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 302.22%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

