Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 573.50 ($7.51), with a volume of 531520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.05).

Safestore Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 604.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 706.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts expect that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safestore Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Safestore

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a GBX 20.40 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $10.00. Safestore’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,928.68 ($13,009.28). 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

