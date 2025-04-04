Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.