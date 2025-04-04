SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

