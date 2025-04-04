RxSight’s (RXST) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

RXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. RxSight has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 1,443 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Quarry LP lifted its position in RxSight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in RxSight by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

