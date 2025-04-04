Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 40862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.
