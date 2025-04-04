Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 40862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92. The firm has a market cap of C$159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07.

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.