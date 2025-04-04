Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $41.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,460,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,705,000 after acquiring an additional 70,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,355,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 406,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

