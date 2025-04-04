Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $41.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.
A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
