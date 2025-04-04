Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Orion Investment Co

Orion Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 1.1% of Orion Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orion Investment Co’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 213.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

