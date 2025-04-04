Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) a C$1.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price objective on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LUM opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
