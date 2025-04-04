Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) a C$1.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price objective on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUM opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

