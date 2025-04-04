Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 296.80 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.91), with a volume of 242150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.20 ($4.01).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ROR
Rotork Stock Down 2.8 %
Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rotork
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.