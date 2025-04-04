Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 296.80 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.91), with a volume of 242150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.20 ($4.01).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Rotork Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rotork

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

