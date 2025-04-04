Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

IDR opened at €15.94 ($17.71) on Thursday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €7.59 ($8.43) and a fifty-two week high of €18.35 ($20.39). The firm has a market cap of $217.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.88.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 1,435.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.