Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,365 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Okta by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,808,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Okta by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 869,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 739,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $100.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

