Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

