Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

