Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 1867128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 54.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rollins by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,437 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

