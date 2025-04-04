Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 279,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,544. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after buying an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after buying an additional 322,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

