Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,177,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,095,000 after purchasing an additional 430,498 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $56,887,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This trade represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.42.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

