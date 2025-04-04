Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 13626255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.