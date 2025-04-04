Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 13626255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

