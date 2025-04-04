Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00.

HOOD opened at $38.26 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $4,272,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

