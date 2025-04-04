Robert W. Baird Cuts Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $11.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity

Spire Global stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.34. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

In other Spire Global news, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $160,349.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,768.77. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,840,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,823.39. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,590. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

