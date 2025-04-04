Robert Klug Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Klug bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($8,860.76).

Noronex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.35.

About Noronex

Noronex Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Namibia and Canada. It primarily explores for base and precious metals with a focus on copper. The company focuses on Witvlei, Snowball, and Humpback projects covering an area of approximately 8,700 square kilometers located in Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia.

