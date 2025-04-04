Robert Berthold Espey Acquires 150 Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

TSE:BYD traded down C$5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$286.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$220.15.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$274.83.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.