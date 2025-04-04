RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RIV opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.96.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.