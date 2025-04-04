RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Shares of RMMZ opened at $15.12 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

