RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

RFM stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

